September 29, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 19 days ago

Norway keeps crown purchases at NOK 650 mln per day in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will keep its daily sale of foreign currency unchanged in October, it said on Friday.

The bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent to 650 million Norwegian crowns per day. Sales in September stood at 650 million.

In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government’s fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country’s oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

