FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 31, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Norway keeps crown purchases at NOK 900 mln per day in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will keep its daily sale of foreign currency unchanged at 900 million Norwegian crowns in February, it said on Wednesday.

In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government’s fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country’s oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.