Norway appoints its first female foreign minister

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide was named minister of foreign affairs on Friday, making her the first woman to hold the post in the Nordic country.

German defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen and her Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soereide visit a German U34 submarine in Eckernfoerde, Germany, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Markus Scholz/POOL/Files

She replaces Boerge Brende, who last month was appointed president of the World Economic Forum.

The appointment leaves the top three government jobs, that of prime minister, foreign minister and finance minister, in the hands of women.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said European Affairs Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen will move to the defence post, while Marit Berger Roesland will join the cabinet to take up the European affairs portfolio.