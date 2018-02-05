Norway's housing prices down 0.4 pct S/A in January

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.4 percent in January from December, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis prices fell by 2.2 percent in January, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to weaker demand for housing in recent months.

Unadjusted prices rose by 2.0 percent in January from December.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)