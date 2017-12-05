FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's housing prices down 0.4 pct S/A in November
December 5, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 2 days ago

Norway's housing prices down 0.4 pct S/A in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.4 percent in November from October, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis prices fell by 0.5 percent in November, the first negative reading since 2014 and down from a February peak of 13 percent growth, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to weaker demand for housing in recent months.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.1 percent in November from October.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

