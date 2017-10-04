FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's housing prices fell 0.5 pct S/A in September
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 14 days ago

Norway's housing prices fell 0.5 pct S/A in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.5 percent in September from August, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis prices rose by 1.5 percent in August, below 3.1 percent seen in August and down from 13 percent growth seen as late as February, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to the recent market turnaround.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.6 percent in September from August.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.