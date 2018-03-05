FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 5, 2018 / 10:04 AM / 2 days ago

Norway's housing prices rose 0.4 pct S/A in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.4 percent in February from January, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis prices fell by 2.3 percent in February, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to a fall in prices from a peak in March of 2017.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.1 percent in February from January. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.