OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 14 percent year-on-year in December while housing starts fell by 4 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.

The sale of new homes fell by 22 percent in 2017 from 2016 while housing starts were down 2 percent. In November the corresponding year-to-date numbers were down 23 percent for sales and down 1 percent for construction starts. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)