OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 36 percent year-on-year in November while housing starts rose by 16 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.

So far this year, the sale of new homes is down 23 percent from last year while housing starts are down 1 percent.

A month ago the corresponding year-to-date numbers were down 21 percent for sales and down 3 percent for construction starts. (Reporting by)