UPDATE 1-Norway's housing prices rose 0.4 pct S/A in October

* Year-on-year basis prices rose by 0.7 (Adds quote from press conference)

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.4 percent in October from September and were stronger than expected, a real estate industry association said on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis prices rose by 0.7 percent in October, below 1.5 percent seen in September and down from 13 percent growth seen as late as February, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to the recent market turnaround.

“It (the rise in S/A price) surprises us a bit on the upside. We should remember this comes after drops five months in a row. It can be the beginning of a trend shift but it’s to early to tell,” said Real Estate Norway CEO Christian Dreyer.

He added the big cities had a negative price development overall, including the capital Oslo where prices dropped 1.8 percent.

“We expect the 12 month-price growth in the Oslo market to drop further in the next months,” Dreyer told a news conference.

Dreyer added that overall he expected a more negative development in prices in November and December after the surprisingly strong October.

For 2018, Dreyer said it had a cautious outlook and expected a moderate price rise compared to 2017.

“We expect a price growth in first quarter next year but weaker than normal,” he said.

The first quarter is normally the period of the year where the price rise is the biggest. For the full year 2018 Dreyer predicted a “very moderate price rise”.

Unadjusted prices fell by 0.2 percent in October from September.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by William Maclean)