OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Four partners in Gassled, Norway’s gas infrastructure network, will appeal to the Norwegian Supreme Court a decision by a lower court that found in favour of the Norwegian state regarding the setting of network tariffs, two of the plaintiffs said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to hear the case in late 2017, one of the partners, Solveig Gas, said in a statement. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)