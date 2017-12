OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - One person has been confirmed dead following an accident on Thursday on a Maersk-owned drilling rig at Aker BP’s Tambar oilfield off Norway, Aker BP said on Friday.

The field’s production has been shut, the company added. Aker BP has a 55-percent stake in the field while Faroe Petroleum holds the remaining 45 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)