2 months ago
Norway negotiators work overtime to avert oil strike
#Oil report
June 9, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 2 months ago

Norway negotiators work overtime to avert oil strike

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.

The Lederne trade union has threatened to strike at five offshore fields operated by Statoil, Shell and Eni, cutting production by 443,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or about 10 percent of the country's total output.

The deadline for the talks had originally been set to midnight on Friday (2200 GMT). (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

