UPDATE 1-Norway oil investment to fall less than expected -lobby

(Adds quote, detail)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oil and gas investments in Norway are expected to fall for a fourth consecutive year in 2018, but the five-percent decline is smaller than previously expected and a rebound is seen for 2019, an industry lobby group predicted on Tuesday.

Investments next year are estimated at 143.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($17.20 billion), the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said, up from the 131 billion crowns it had predicted for 2018 a year ago.

Oil companies are expected to submit 10 new field developments for government approval by end of 2017, and a further six plans in 2018, helped by higher oil prices and falling costs.

“In 2015, investment decline was all about the activity, today it’s because of the reduced costs,” NOG Chief Executive Karl Eirik Schjoett-Pedersen said.

While last year’s forecasts were based on a prevailing oil price of $50 per barrel, predictions are now based on an oil price of $60, slightly below the current two-year high of $65 for North Sea crude.

The lobby group expects oil and gas investments in 2019 at 153 billion crowns (revised from a year-ago forecast of 137 billion), 2020 at 159.4 billion (127 billion), and 2021 at 136.6 billion (126 billion).

For the first time the NOG gave a forecast for 2022, with investments expected at 111.3 billion crowns.

“We forecast a decrease in investments after 2020 due to uncertainty about new projects, which highlights the need to explore for more resources on the Norwegian continental shelf,” Schjoett-Pedersen told Reuters.

A survey last month by Statistics Norway (SSB) showed oil and gas companies planning to invest 144.3 billion crowns in 2018, up from 141.7 billion seen in a survey in August.