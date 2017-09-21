FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway central bank now sees first rate hike "well into 2019" -governor
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 21, 2017 / 9:08 AM / in a month

Norway central bank now sees first rate hike "well into 2019" -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank now sees its first rate hike “well into 2019”, its governor said on Thursday, after the bank left its key policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent.

“If things are as expected, we are well into 2019 for the first rate hike, ” Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.

The central bank’s monetary policy report, which was published with the rate decision, now indicates a rate hike in the first half of 2019, against an earlier view the hike would come towards the end of that year. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.