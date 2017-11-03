FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway repeats to adopt EU's MiFID II and MiFIR "in near future"
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 7:57 AM / a day ago

Norway repeats to adopt EU's MiFID II and MiFIR "in near future"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway reiterated on Friday it would adopt the European Union’s MiFID II and MiFIR rules into Norwegian regulations despite them entering into force before they are incorporated into the EEA Agreement.

Norway is not a member of the EU but trades in the European internal market via the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement. MiFID II and MiFIR are entering into force on Jan. 3, 2018, before they become part of the EEA agreement. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.