OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Christmas sales rose by 0.5 percent last week compared to the same period last year, the Enterprise Federation of Norway (Virke) said on Friday.

Virke, a lobby group representing more than 20,000 businesses, said it expected more activity later in the month based on past experience.

Virke’s forecast for the 2017 December sales is for a one-percent rise compared to December 2016. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)