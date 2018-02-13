FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2018 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Norway Royal Salmon Q4 EBIT misses forecast, 2017 dividend lags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds 2nd and 3rd paragraphs)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa:

* Q4 operational EBIT NOK ‍95​ million (Reuters poll NOK 111 million) vs year-ago NOK 101 million

* Earnings “could have been significantly better” had it not been for outbreak of the ISA salmon disease, CEO Charles Hoestlund said while presenting the Q4 numbers

* CEO: “The extra costs amounted to NOK 55 million, but the overall loss (from ISA) was in the range of NOK 80 million to NOK 100 million”

* Expects 2018 harvest volume ‍42,500​ tonnes (Reuters poll 41,917) versus Jan guidance 42,500 tonnes

* ‍Biomass in sea is 26 per cent higher compared to end of same quarter last year​

* Proposes NOK ‍5.20​ per share in dividend for 2017 (Reuters poll NOK 7.89) vs NOK 9.50 for 2016

* ‍Interest-bearing debt increased by NOK 94 mln to NOK 633 mln after biomass increased by 3,869 tonnes​

* ‍Return on capital employed for last four quarters is 40 per cent

* Expects global harvest volumes to decrease from the fourth quarter 2017 level compared with the same period the year before.

* “We expect a 6 pct increase in global harvest volumes in 2018. We expect 8 pct growth in H1 2018 and 5 pct in H2 2018”

* Company adds that consultants Kontali Analyse have also forecast a growth in global harvest volume for 2018 of 6 per cent. Supply growth for 2018 is expected to increase to a level corresponding to historical demand growth

* Says together with good demand for salmon, this provides the basis for a continued positive market outlook for the industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.