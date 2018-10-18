FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 18, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway police appeals against order to release Russian spy suspect

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian court said on Thursday a Russian who is suspected of spying should be released from detention but police filed an appeal against the ruling, his lawyer told Reuters.

Mikhail Bochkaryov was detained on Sept. 21 at Oslo airport before a flight out of the country. He will remain in detention awaiting a decision from the appeals court, attorney Hege Aakre said.

Bochkaryov was suspected of spying at Norway’s parliament while attending a seminar on digitalization, police have said.

He has denied any wrongdoing and the Russian foreign ministry has demanded that Norway lift “the absurd charges” and release Bochkaryov, whom it identified as a staff member of the Russian parliament’s upper house.

Prosecutors had asked the Oslo District Court to extend the detention for another two weeks.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.