March 8, 2018 / 12:15 PM / a day ago

Norwegian salmon exports to China excluding Hong Kong fell last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Norway exported 222 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 292 tonnes the previous week and up from zero tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply.

Overall export total volumes dropped to 15,228 last week from 15,814 tonnes in same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 65.20 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 59.60 crowns in the same week of 2017 and for the first time this year prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 77.5 percent of volumes last week, unchanged from the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 484 tonnes from 606 tonnes in same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 420 tonnes last week from 164 tonnes in same week last year.

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
