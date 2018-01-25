Norwegian salmon exports to China rose further last week

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian salmon exports to China rose to 557 tonnes last week from 399 tonnes the previous week, and from 97 tonnes in the corresponding week last year, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

The Chinese volumes remain small however when compared to Norway’s overall salmon exports, which last week hit 16,531 tonnes.

The industry considers a recovery of salmon exports to the Chinese market as important, as output has risen this year and prices have fallen sharply.

In late 2016, Norway and China began to normalise political and trading relations following a diplomatic row over the 2010 award of the Nobel Peace Prize to a Chinese dissident.

Salmon exports to Vietnam fell sharply year-on-year however, as the country had previously been seen as a backdoor to China.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week eased to 683 tonnes from 831 tonnes in same week last year.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 77 percent of volumes last week, down from 78 percent in the previous week.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 55.66 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 72.57 crowns in the same week of 2017, when total export volumes amounted to 14,277 tonnes. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)