Norwegian salmon exports to China rose last week

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - Norway exported 291 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 192 tonnes the previous week, recovering after Chinese new year celebrations, and up from zero tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

While the volumes accounted for a fraction of total exports of 15,748 tonnes last week, Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply, which weigh on prices.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week rose to 625 tonnes from 591 tonnes in same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 303 tonnes last week from 201 tonnes in same week last year.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 77.5 percent of volumes last week, down from 80.1 percent from the previous week.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 62.22 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 63.33 crowns in the same week of 2017, when total export volumes amounted to 15,394 tonnes. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)