Norway's salmon growth plan on track for Oct 15 launch -minister
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 19 days ago

Norway's salmon growth plan on track for Oct 15 launch -minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) -

** Norway’s long-planned salmon industry growth scheme, which will allow some fish farmers to increase their output, will launch as scheduled on Oct. 15, Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told a conference on Thursday

** Based on preliminary numbers, the scheme could trigger output growth of 2.45 per cent, Sandberg said

** Known as the “traffic light” system, the regulation will allow capacity increases in regions where sea lice levels are low, while areas with medium or high levels of lice risk a standstill or cut in output quotas

** Out of 13 regions, 7 have been given preliminary approval for an annual output growth of 3 percent while the others must reduce sea lice levels before growth is allowed, according to a preliminary assessment that was released before the summer

** “There could be some changes, and I have to make that decision in October,” Sandberg told the conference

** Sandberg also said he hoped to offer Norwegian salmon producers the possibility of increasing the maximum allowed biomass in existing production facilities around year-end, though this depends on sea lice levels

** Norway is the world’s biggest producer of salmon with annual output of around 1.3 million tonnes, which has been nearly flat since 2012

** Top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood , Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

