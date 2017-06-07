Norway's seafood exports up 13 pct in May -council

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Seafood Council said on Wednesday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 13 pct in May vs May 2016, volumes were unchanged

** The months overall exports of seafood was valued at NOK 7.6 billion ($898.23 million)

** Jan-May export value rose by 9 pct to a total of NOK 39 billion, while volumes are up 3 percent

** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, increased by 11 percent to NOK 5.3 billion in May while volumes dropped 5 percent to 73,000 tonnes

** Says demand for Norwegian salmon increased the most in Asia

** Says salmon price in may was NOK 70 per kilo, the second highest level this year, compared to 60.2 crowns per kilo in May last year

** EU is still by far the biggest market for Norwegian salmon and Poland, France and Denmark were the biggest buyers in May ($1 = 8.4611 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)