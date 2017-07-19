Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 63.22 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 63.22 Norwegian crowns ($7.82) per kilo last week, down from 65.71 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported decreased to 14,234 tonnes from 15,795 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country's second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.0810 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)