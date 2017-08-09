FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 60.55 last week -statistics agency
August 9, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 5 days ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 60.55 last week -statistics agency

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 60.55 Norwegian crowns ($7.59) per kilo last week, down from 62.11 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 16,311 tonnes from 15,251 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country's second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.9733 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

