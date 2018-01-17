Export price of Norwegian salmon down to NOK 57.28 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 57.28 Norwegian crowns ($7.26) per kilo last week from 58.52 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 17,007 tonnes from 14,259 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.8907 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)