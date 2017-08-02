FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Export price of Norwegian salmon down to NOK 62 last week -stats office
Sections
Featured
China confirms it will amend party constitution
WORLD
China confirms it will amend party constitution
Man City dazzle after Liverpool-United bore draw
SOCCER
Man City dazzle after Liverpool-United bore draw
India's 'sexpert' gets a documentary
EDITOR'S PICKS
India's 'sexpert' gets a documentary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 2 months ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon down to NOK 62 last week -stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 62.11 Norwegian crowns ($7.85) per kilo last week from 65.12 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 15,251 tonnes from 14,428 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.9141 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.