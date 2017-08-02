Export price of Norwegian salmon down to NOK 62 last week -stats office

OSLO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 62.11 Norwegian crowns ($7.85) per kilo last week from 65.12 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 15,251 tonnes from 14,428 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.9141 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)