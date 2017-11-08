FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 49.05 last week -statistics agency
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2017 / 7:04 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 49.05 last week -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 49.05 Norwegian crowns ($6.01) per kilo last week, down from 53.17 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported decreased to 19,574 tonnes from 20,343 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.1659 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

