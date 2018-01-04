FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Export price of Norwegian salmon rose last week, volume fell statistics agency
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 4, 2018 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose last week, volume fell statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 56.23 Norwegian crowns ($6.94) per kilo last week, from 54.73 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Thursday.

Volumes exported decreased to 9,901 tonnes from 19,386 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.0997 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

