Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 54.73 last week, volume down -SSB
December 29, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 2 days ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 54.73 last week, volume down -SSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 54.73 Norwegian crowns ($6.64) per kilo last week from 53.76 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Friday.

Volumes exported fell to 19,386 tonnes from 24,582 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.2400 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
