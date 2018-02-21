FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 7:07 AM / 2 days ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 56.52 last week -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 56.52 Norwegian crowns ($7.21) per kilo last week from 54.69 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported decreased to 15,052 tonnes from 16,515 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.8423 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
