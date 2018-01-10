Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 58.52 last week, volumes up -statistics agency

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 58.52 Norwegian crowns ($7.27) per kilo last week, up from 56.23 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 14,259 tonnes from 9,901 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.0531 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)