Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 53.85 last week-statistic agency
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2017 / 6:04 AM / in a month

Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 53.85 last week-statistic agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 53.85 Norwegian crowns per kilo last week from 55.56 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 19,307 tonnes from 18,273 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroey Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . (Reporting by Henrik Stoelen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

