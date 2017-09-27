Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 55.30 last week-statistic agency

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 55.30 Norwegian crowns per kilo last week from 53.85 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported decreased to 18,876 tonnes from 19,307 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroey Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)