Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 57.21 last week-statistics agency
October 4, 2017 / 6:06 AM / in 14 days

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 57.21 last week-statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 57.21 Norwegian crowns per kilo last week from 55.30 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 19,317 tonnes from 18,876 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroey Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

