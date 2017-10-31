Norway regulation to allow near 3 pct growth in salmon volume

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Norway’s new system of regulating growth in its salmon and trout farming industry will allow for growth of up to 24,000 tonnes of fish, corresponding to an increase of almost three percent in the current biomass, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement

* Known as the “traffic light” system, the new regulation uses a red, green and yellow colour coding system to identify which regions are allowed to grow based on environmental factors such as the prevalence of sea lice

* Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. It is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production

* Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest , Salmar, Leroy Seafood LSG.OL, Grieg Seafood, Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dageborg)