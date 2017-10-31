FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway regulation to allow near 3 pct growth in salmon volume
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Deadly Halloween attack branded 'terrorism' by authorities
New York Attack
Deadly Halloween attack branded 'terrorism' by authorities
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2017 / 6:32 AM / a day ago

Norway regulation to allow near 3 pct growth in salmon volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Norway’s new system of regulating growth in its salmon and trout farming industry will allow for growth of up to 24,000 tonnes of fish, corresponding to an increase of almost three percent in the current biomass, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement

* Known as the “traffic light” system, the new regulation uses a red, green and yellow colour coding system to identify which regions are allowed to grow based on environmental factors such as the prevalence of sea lice

* Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. It is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production

* Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest , Salmar, Leroy Seafood LSG.OL, Grieg Seafood, Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dageborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.