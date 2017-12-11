FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway regulator says Cermaq may win up to 4 "iFarm" permits
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
New York Blast
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

Norway regulator says Cermaq may win up to 4 "iFarm" permits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* Norway’s Fisheries Directorate says Cermaq may win up to 4 permits for its experimental “iFarm” salmon farming concept

* Cermaq, a unit of Mitsubishi Corp, had applied for 10 permits

* Directorate says it will continue to process applications for up to four permits at 780 tonnes maximum allowed biomass each

* Cermaq can appeal the decision to Norway’s fisheries minister

* Final approval still depends on a process to further document the concept fits other criteria, the directorate said

* An application by Eide Fjordbruk for its concept “Salmon Zero” over three development licenses was rejected

* Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway’s salmon production

* To be awarded a licence under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.