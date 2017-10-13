Norway salmon price seen easing to NOK 48-50 next week -sources

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall to around 48-50 Norwegian crowns per kilo next week for deliveries in Oslo from 50-52 crowns this week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

A fish exporter and a salmon farmer, who both declined to be named, said the lower price was largely driven by high supplies of smaller fish. Among larger fish sizes, available quantities and the price per kilo were little changed, they added.

Salmon prices peaked at around 80 crowns per kilo in early January at a time when supply constraints supported prices, but have since fallen as volumes grew.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, and the share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Average production costs for whole fish, including the cost of harvesting, rose by 13 percent to 34.29 crowns per kilo in 2016, according to data from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)