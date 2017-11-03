FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's seafood export value down 3 pct y/y in October -council
November 3, 2017 / 7:07 AM / a day ago

Norway's seafood export value down 3 pct y/y in October -council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Friday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports dropped by 3 pct in October vs October 2016, and volumes were down 5 pct

** The month’s overall exports of seafood valued at 9.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.12 billion), and total volume of 275,000 tonnes

** Jan-October export value rose by 5 pct to a total of NOK 77.6 billion, while volumes were up 3 pct

** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, rose 2 pct in October to NOK 5.7 billion while volumes were up 10 pct

** Says average salmon price in October was NOK 54.65 per kilo compared to NOK 60.12 per kilo in October of 2016

** Poland and France were the biggest buyers of salmon in October ($1 = 8.1278 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)

