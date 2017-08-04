Norway's seafood export value rose 2 pct y/y in July -council

OSLO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Friday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 2 pct in July vs July 2016, even as volumes were down 4 pct

** The month’s overall exports of seafood valued at NOK 6.7 billion ($848.23 million)

** Jan-July export value rose by 8 pct to a total of NOK 53.1 billion, while volumes were up 5 pct

** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, rose 7 pct in July to NOK 5 billion while volumes were up 8 pct

** Says average salmon price in July was NOK 64.3 per kilo compared to NOK 66.0 per kilo in July of 2016 ($1 = 7.8988 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)