FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian fish farmers can apply for new licenses by Jan 31 -fisheries ministry
Sections
Featured
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Company News
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
Editor's picks
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 22, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in 4 days

Norwegian fish farmers can apply for new licenses by Jan 31 -fisheries ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Salmon farmers in Norway can apply for licenses for new fish farms by Jan 31, 2018, the fisheries ministry said on Friday.

Authorities in the world’s largest producer of salmon recently introduced new regulations aiming to ensure sustainable growth in an industry that has become the country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.