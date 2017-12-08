Price of Norwegian farmed salmon seen falling to around NOK 45 next week

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The price of Norway’s farmed salmon is expected to drop to around 45 crowns ($5.41) per kilo next week for deliveries in Oslo next week, industry sources told Reuters.

“It’s not looking good. It’s a weak market. We were optimistic at the beginning of the week, hoping for prices at around 48 to 49 crowns as this week, but now we are down to 45 crowns,” said a producer, who declined to be named.

He added next week could see the worst prices in two-three years.

“The market has stopped. We have lots of unsold fish. Next week, we could easily see prices below 40 crowns,” he said.

Final prices for the current week are settled on Tuesday the following week at the Nasdaq Salmon bourse.

An exporter confirmed that prices were under pressure.

“If the price ends up being three or four crowns below last week, I am not sure yet. But there is price pressure,” he said.

“It’s not just unsold fish putting pressure on prices. Bad weather has stopped much of the logistics in Northern Norway,” he said.

Salmon prices peaked at around 80 crowns per kilo in early January at a time when supply constraints supported prices, but have since fallen as volumes grew.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, and the share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Average production costs for whole fish, including the cost of harvesting, rose by 13 percent to 34.29 crowns per kilo in 2016, according to data from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. ($1 = 8.3163 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)