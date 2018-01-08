FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norway's 2018 salmon output seen up 9 pct, price down 14 pct -council
January 8, 2018 / 1:25 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's 2018 salmon output seen up 9 pct, price down 14 pct -council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments on longer term growth potential)

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council CEO Renate Larsen and seafood analyst Paul Aandahl said on Monday:

** “Norway’s output of farmed salmon is expected to rise by nine percent in 2018 from 2017, while the global salmon output is forecast to rise by around seven percent”, Larsen said

** Forecasts the average price of Norwegian salmon to decline by 13.8 percent to NOK 52 per kilo in 2018, based on the council’s price models, down from NOK 60.34 per kilo in 2017

** The lower price could eventually push up demand however, and thus trigger higher prices, Larsen added

** On a 3-4 year horizon an annual output growth in Norway of 3 percent is more realistic, seafood analyst Paul Aandahl of the Seafood Council said

** The 9 percent prediction for 2018 comes after several years of low output growth or even shrinking production

$1 = 8.0571 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik

