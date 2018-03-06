FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 3:11 PM / a day ago

Value of Norway's Feb seafood export declined 8 pct y/y -council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Tuesday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports declined by 8 pct year-on-year in February to NOK 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($900.66 million)

** Volumes dropped by 27 pct year-on-year to 176,935 tonnes due to a drop in herring, mackerel, blue whiting and capelin, mainly due to seasonal swings for the latter two

** The value of salmon exports, the biggest category, was down 5 percent to NOK 4.7 billion, despite an increase of 5 pct in volumes to 75,700 tonnes. The average price per kilo fell 9 percent to NOK 58.52, from a year ago

** Poland, France and Denmark were the biggest buyers of salmon from Norway in February

$1 = 7.7721 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen

