Value of Norway's Jan seafood export rose 2 pct y/y -council

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Monday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 2 pct year-on-year in January to NOK 7.7 billion ($994.23 million)

** Volumes rose 13 pct year-on-year to 198,000 tonnes

** “The growth in value seen in Norwegian seafood exports in January is due to whitefish products.”

** The value of salmon exports, the biggest category, was flat at NOK 5.1 billion, despite an increase of 23 pct in volumes to 85,400 tonnes. The average price per kilo fell to NOK 57.10 from 72.02 a year ago

** Salmon sales to EU markets rose as prices fell, with France a key importer. In Asia, Chinese imports were a key driver of growth ($1 = 7.7447 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)