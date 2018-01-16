FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 10:03 AM / 2 days ago

Norway's sovereign fund excludes nine more firms on ethics grounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.07 trillion sovereign wealth fund has excluded nine more companies from its portfolio based on breaches of its ethical investment criteria, the Norwegian central bank, which manages the fund, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd, Korea Line Corp, Precious Shipping PCL, Atal SA and Thoresen Thai Agencies PCL were among those that were excluded.

AECOM, BAE Systems, Fluor Corp and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc were also removed from the portfolio, while the earlier exclusion of Honeywell International Inc was maintained.

Pan Ocean Co. Ltd was placed under observation, the central bank added.

($1 = 7.8783 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens

