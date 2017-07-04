FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington property for $191 mln
July 4, 2017 / 8:14 AM / a month ago

Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington property for $191 mln

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 49-percent stake in an office and retail building in Washington D.C. for $190.8 million, in a joint venture with real estate partner Oxford Properties Group, the fund said on Tuesday.

It was the second joint transaction with Oxford Properties in as many days. The seller of the property was 1101 New York Holdings LLC, a company owned by W.R. Berkley Corporation and Property Group Partners, the fund added.

At the end of the first quarter the Norwegian fund had invested 2.5 percent of its assets in unlisted real estate. It has properties in London, Paris and New York, among other cities. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

