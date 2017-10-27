FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's wealth fund posts strong Q3, reiterates warning of market volatility
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Technology
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 9:04 AM / in a day

Norway's wealth fund posts strong Q3, reiterates warning of market volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, reported returns of 3.2 percent in the third quarter, beating its benchmark by 0.1 percentage points as equity markets soared, it said on Friday.

“We must be prepared for volatile stock markets, and cannot expect such a return every quarter,” the fund’s Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad said in a statement, reiterating an earlier warning.

The government withdrew 10 billion crowns during the third quarter to pay for public expenses. By comparison, it had taken out 16 billion crowns in the second quarter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.