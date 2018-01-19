Norwegian Air flies New York-London at new record time

OSLO, Jan 19 (Reuters) -

** Low-cost airline Norwegian Air has set a new record time for its fastest ever transatlantic flight by a subsonic passenger aircraft this week using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, it says in a press release

** Norwegian flight DY7014 from New York JFK to London Gatwick on Monday 15 January completed the full duration of the flight in 5 hours and 13 minutes

** The flight carrying 284 passengers departed New York at 11:44am and arrived at London at 9:57pm – 53 minutes early

** Scheduled fly time New York to London on Norwegian Airs home page is 6 hours and 30 minutes

