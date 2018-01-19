FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 7:33 AM / 2 days ago

Norwegian Air flies New York-London at new record time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 19 (Reuters) -

** Low-cost airline Norwegian Air has set a new record time for its fastest ever transatlantic flight by a subsonic passenger aircraft this week using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, it says in a press release

** Norwegian flight DY7014 from New York JFK to London Gatwick on Monday 15 January completed the full duration of the flight in 5 hours and 13 minutes

** The flight carrying 284 passengers departed New York at 11:44am and arrived at London at 9:57pm – 53 minutes early

** Scheduled fly time New York to London on Norwegian Airs home page is 6 hours and 30 minutes

Source text:

media.norwegian.com/uk/#/pressreleases/norwegian-sets-new-record-transatlantic-flight-time-from-new-york-to-london-by-a-subsonic-aircraft-2382387

Further company coverage:

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen

